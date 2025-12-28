Fighting escalates around DR Congo’s Uvira despite M23 withdrawal claims

GOMA, DR Congo, | Xinhua | Fighting has intensified in recent days around the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) city of Uvira, despite claims by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group that it has withdrawn from the area, according to local and security sources.

Clashes have been reported in and around Makobola, a strategic locality south of Uvira, as DRC military forces and allied local militias confront M23 fighters. The violence has raised doubts about the effectiveness of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

Last week, the M23 said it had pulled back from Uvira, a strategic city in South Kivu Province that it had captured days earlier, describing the move as a goodwill gesture made at the request of the United States to support peace efforts. DRC authorities and local observers, however, have questioned the claim, citing continued military activity on the ground.

Security sources told Xinhua that fighting resumed on Tuesday as DRC forces, backed by local self-defense groups known as Wazalendo, sought to regain full control of Uvira and surrounding areas. Although the rebels reportedly withdrew from parts of Makobola, clashes persisted along key access routes linking Uvira to the towns of Fizi and Baraka.

On Friday, residents reported hearing heavy and light weapons fire in several neighborhoods of Uvira. They said instability continued despite rebel withdrawal claims. Commercial activity in the city has been severely disrupted, compounding fears among civilians already affected by recent fighting in nearby localities such as Luvungi and Kaziba.

The situation further escalated as DRC military forces carried out airstrikes targeting the port area of Uvira on the shores of Lake Tanganyika. Military sources said the strikes destroyed speedboats allegedly used by armed groups. Independent verification remains unavailable, and local observers said the vessels may have been civilian boats commonly used for transport and trade on the lake.

Uvira, located near the Burundian border on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, had served as the provisional administrative center of South Kivu after the provincial capital, Bukavu, fell to the M23 in February.

Analysts and local sources have warned that the loss of Uvira could, over time, open a corridor toward southeastern DRC, including Haut-Katanga, a key economic region.

The latest developments have raised concerns over the future of diplomatic efforts, including talks facilitated by international partners aimed at de-escalating the conflict. On the ground, the intensification of military operations suggests a widening gap between diplomatic initiatives and realities in the field.

Security analysts told Xinhua that the apparent redeployment of M23 forces could signal preparations for further advances toward Baraka and Fizi, where a “climate of concern persisted,” according to a United Nations report released on Friday. The freshly erupted fighting could potentially expand the conflict deeper into southern South Kivu and heighten risks for neighboring regions. ■