FIFA President, heads of national football to attend CHAN 2024 final in Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | FIFA President Gianni Infantino is due in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Saturday to attend the final of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals, organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

Chairman of Kenya’s Local Organizing Committee for CHAN, Nicholas Musonye, said the world football governing body boss will be the chief guest as the eighth edition of the continental tournament that features domestic players only concludes in Nairobi.

Musonye said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe and all 54 heads of national football on the continent will be in attendance.

Two-time winners Morocco will take on Madagascar in the final to close a tournament that kicked off on Aug. 2 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Kenya’s President William Ruto, among other senior government dignitaries, is also expected at the showpiece.

The eighth edition of the CHAN, which was first postponed to January and later to August, was mooted as a test tournament for the 2027 African Cup of Nations that was also set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Motsepe personally spearheaded the effort to stage the first three-nation competition, and despite concerns over the East African neighbors’ readiness to stage the event, the 2024 CHAN is set to conclude as one that has captured the most imagination. ■