Festo Camera Group opens in Kampala, promises quality and reliable service

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | “We are here to bridge the gap in Uganda’s camera sector,” says Festo Muwonge, the proprietor of Festo Camera Group Uganda Ltd, a one-stop shop for cameras and after-sales services, which has officially opened its doors in Kampala.

Located at Crown House in Kampala, the store offers a wide range of cameras, accessories, and repair services, aiming to fill a long-standing gap in the industry.

Speaking at the grand opening at the end of last week, Daniel Nuwabiine, the Public Relations Officer of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), who represented KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, commended Muwonge for his investment.

“I thank you for choosing to return home and invest here. This not only strengthens the economy but also creates jobs for our people. I see you have employed many workers here. Unfortunately, many Ugandans who go abroad return home, spend extravagantly, and leave without making any investments,” Nuwabiine said.

He said that Festo Camera Group’s services will benefit not only media professionals but also government agencies like KCCA. “At KCCA, we have many gadgets with minor issues, such as broken lenses or glasses.

Now that you are here, instead of purchasing new equipment, we can bring them in for repairs at an affordable cost,” he said.

Nuwabiine advised Muwonge to register with the E-Government Procurement (EGP) program to access government supply contracts, emphasizing that the government remains the country’s largest buyer. He also urged Muwonge to maintain the quality and authenticity of his products, cautioning against the common business trend of starting with high-quality items and later shifting to counterfeits.

“Many businesses begin with genuine products but later compromise on quality. I urge you to remain trustworthy,” he said, while also encouraging compliance with tax regulations. He assured Muwonge of KCCA’s full support in his business operations.

Muwonge, sharing his vision, emphasized that his company brings not just quality camera equipment but also skilled technical support.

“We have a team of well-trained mechanics, proficient not only in repairing cameras but also in teaching people how to set them up and use them effectively,” he said.

Having spent years operating in South Africa, Muwonge explained that he saw a significant gap in Uganda’s camera sector, with a shortage of skilled technicians and spare parts.

“We import all types of camera equipment and spare parts. Kampala lacks enough skilled camera mechanics, and even those available often struggle to access spare parts. Our approach is unique, offering quality equipment and reliable services,” he added.

With its launch, Festo Camera Group Uganda Ltd is set to provide a much- needed boost to Uganda’s photography and media industry by ensuring access to the latest camera technology and expert after-sales services.