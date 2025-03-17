Female security guard killed in Tororo Cement quarters attack

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Beatrice Ekiling, a 50-year-old female security guard, lost her life while on duty at Tororo Cement Quarters in Tororo Municipality at 2 a.m on Sunday. Ekiling, who was employed by Gideon Men Security Firm, was attacked and killed by unidentified assailants.

Her body was discovered in a pool of blood, with her firearm abandoned beside her. Reports suggest that the attackers primarily targeted motorcycles stored within the quarters, which were allegedly stolen during the incident.

Tororo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Sadiq Bategana Bakale confirmed the developments, stating, “We found motorcycles stolen, and the lady was killed, but her gun was left behind. We have introduced a sniffer dog to track the culprits, and we will do all it takes to bring them to book.”

Peter Odongo, a resident, believes the attackers were focused solely on stealing property and had no interest in the firearm. Martin Opio, the area LC1 defense secretary, supported this view, urging the police to increase night patrols.

“I believe the attack was about the stolen motorcycles. The attackers were likely not interested in the gun because they probably didn’t know how to operate it. They likely only know how to use weapons like pangas, knives, and hammers,” he said.

Ekiling, a resident of Mayembe village in Asinge Sub-County, Tororo District, was a widow and mother of seven. She worked in the security sector for over 14 years to support her family. Two of her children are currently attending university, and her youngest is in Senior Five.

Her neighbor, Paul Ochieng, recalled past conversations with her about the risks of working night shifts. Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, stating that Ekiling’s body has been taken for a postmortem examination at Tororo Hospital as authorities intensify their search for the culprits. Mugwe urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as investigations continue.

URN