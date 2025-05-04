Female journalists in Karamoja demand safer, fairer newsrooms

MOROTO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Female journalists in the Karamoja sub-region have used this year’s World Press Freedom Day to call for a better working environment, protection from harassment, and greater representation in newsrooms.

Munirah Suwed, the News Editor at Ateker FM and Chairperson of the Karamoja Women’s Journalist Association, said the concerns of female journalists should be given priority. She stressed the need for their dignity to be respected and called on media managers to provide more opportunities for women to exercise their potential in journalism.

Suwed noted that gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment remain widespread in many newsrooms, and maternity protection is often lacking, leading some women to lose their jobs. She urged urgent action to address these issues.

James Tweny, the Manager of Ateker FM, echoed the call for greater recognition of journalists’ work. He pointed out that journalists often highlight other national events but neglect their own day, urging stakeholders to appreciate the crucial role journalists play, especially in conflict-prone areas like Karamoja. Tweny also appealed to the government to reward journalists who have made significant contributions to the community.

The Joint Security Forces emphasized the importance of the media’s role in society and reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding journalists as they carry out their duties. Maj Isaac Oware, the Public Information Officer for the UPDF 3rd Division, highlighted that commemorating the day reflects the strong cooperation, teamwork, and collaboration between the media, the security forces, and the local community.

Similarly, Mike Longole, the Mt Moroto Police Spokesperson, said that the police value the media’s role in the region and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting journalists, especially ahead of the upcoming political season. Longole noted that while media brutality has been reported elsewhere, Karamoja remains peaceful due to mutual respect between journalists and security agencies.

Activities to Mark the Day

The Joint Security Forces, journalists, and community members marked the day with a series of activities. They cleaned public spaces, including the central market, bus terminal, and Moroto Regional Referral Hospital. Donations of basic items like sugar, soap, and tea leaves were also made to sick babies at the hospital.

The event, led by the Karamoja Women’s Journalist Association, served both to commemorate World Press Freedom Day and to spotlight the challenges facing female journalists in the region. Every year on May 3rd, journalists worldwide celebrate World Press Freedom Day, recognizing the crucial role of a free press in democracy and development.

****

URN