Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators tour Vivo Energy Depot in showcase of fuel quality assurance processes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels, lubricants and LPG, recently hosted key stakeholders from Uganda’s passenger transport sector for a guided tour of its Kampala Depot and Tank Farm, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the systems that safeguard fuel quality and reliability before products reach the market.

The engagement brought together leaders from the Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators (UTOF), and representatives of the boda boda community, media professionals and digital content creators. The tour forms part of the company’s broader effort to strengthen transparency around its operations and demonstrate the processes that underpin the Shell brand’s performance promise.

Participants toured the two fuel depots, the LPG filling plant, and the product quality laboratory, where they observed how fuels and lubricants are received, tested, stored and dispatched before distribution across the country. The facility operates a multi-stage quality assurance process in which every batch of product undergoes sampling and laboratory testing before it is cleared for delivery to customers.

According to Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, the decision to host stakeholders at the depot reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and to strengthening confidence in the integrity of the fuel supply chain.

She noted that while Shell products are widely recognised for their quality, it is equally important for stakeholders to understand the operational discipline that ensures every litre meets strict international specifications. “Trust in energy products is built through consistency and transparency. By hosting stakeholders at our operations, we are demonstrating the systems, technology and expertise that ensure Shell fuels, lubricants and LPG meet the highest standards before reaching our customers,” she said.

Menya also highlighted that the company’s Kampala Tank Farm hosts the first ISO/IEC 17025 accredited fuel quality laboratory of its kind, applying globally recognised standards, tools and methodologies in carrying out testing and calibration services for petroleum products. The laboratory plays a critical role in verifying product integrity and ensuring compliance with both international specifications and national regulatory requirements.

The initiative also reflects the company’s continued investments in infrastructure, operational technology and skills development to support Uganda’s growing energy demand and maintain reliable supply for motorists, businesses and households.

The Managing Director explained that Shell fuels are formulated with advanced additive technology that helps clean and protect engines, improving combustion efficiency and maintaining engine responsiveness. Combined with high-performance Shell lubricants designed to reduce friction and withstand demanding operating conditions, these products help reduce engine wear, lower maintenance costs and extend vehicle life.

“For commercial transport operators, better engine protection and improved fuel performance translate directly into lower operating costs, fewer service interruptions and more productive hours on the road,” Menya noted.

Rashid Ssekindi, Chairman of the Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators, welcomed the engagement and noted that access to reliable fuel and lubricants plays an important role in the efficiency and sustainability of passenger transport operations.

“We appreciate the opportunity to see the systems and processes that ensure fuel quality before it reaches the market. For taxi operators whose livelihoods depend on vehicle performance, reliable fuel helps reduce maintenance costs, improve efficiency and keep vehicles on the road serving passengers,” Ssekindi said.

Safety remained a central focus throughout the engagement, with stakeholders guided through the company’s strict Health, Safety, Security and Environmental (HSSE) procedures governing product handling, storage and dispatch across the depot and LPG filling operations.

The depot engagement reflects Vivo Energy Uganda’s ongoing commitment to responsible operations, customer trust and continuous investment in systems that deliver safe, reliable and high-quality energy solutions across Uganda.