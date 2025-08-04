FDC top mobilizers in Katakwi cross to NRM

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has suffered another political setback in Katakwi District following the defection of two key party mobilizers to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). The defectors are Joseph Ecuman, the Vice Chairperson of Katakwi District, and Abdullah Latif Okeng, a prominent FDC mobilizer.

The duo, both district councilors representing Ongogonja and Palam Sub-counties, were formally received into the NRM ranks by Vice President Rtd. Maj. Jessica Alupo on behalf of the NRM National Chairperson, President Yoweri Museveni. They were welcomed alongside Katakwi District NRM Chairperson Robert Okiror, LCV Chairperson Geoffrey Omolo, and Resident District Commissioner Stephen Ilemukorit Okure.

Ecuman said his decision to join the NRM was both personal and strategic, citing political isolation in the FDC after senior figures like LCV Chairperson Omolo had already crossed over. He also pointed to the pride of having the Vice President, Alupo, originate from his own Ongogonja Sub-county as a motivating factor.

Speaking at the event, Robert Okiror, the Katakwi District NRM Chairperson, declared the NRM’s goal of securing 100% support in the 2026 general elections. He noted that with the latest defections, the party has so far welcomed three prominent FDC members, including LCV Chairperson Omolo, and expressed optimism that more opposition members would join.

Vice President Alupo used the occasion to call on all Katakwi residents to rally behind the ruling party. She emphasized that the NRM’s programs are bearing fruit and that the party remains committed to transforming lives at the grassroots level.

However, Raphael Ojakal, the FDC Chairperson in Katakwi, downplayed the defections, insisting they would not weaken the party. He assured supporters that the FDC still can fill the gaps left behind by the departing members.