FDC proposes alternative electoral reforms, ridicules gov’t proposals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party has listed a number of electoral forms.

They include among others the restoration of presidential term limits two five year terms, open recruitment of electoral commission officials and delineation of the military from the electoral process.

The FDC Deputy Spokesperson, John Kikonyogo presented the party proposals during the weekly FDC media briefing at Najjanankumbi.

Currently, Electoral Commission staff is recruited under the Public Service Commission while the chairperson is appointed by the president. FDC also wants the military eliminated from the electoral process and be left to conduct its constitutional duty of protecting Uganda’s boarders.

As for police, FDC says they should provide security during the electoral process under the supervision of the Electoral Commission as opposed to the Inspector General of Police. FDC also wants presiding officers to be recruited in a transparent manner based on merit.

FDC also proposes that the procurement of electoral materials including printing and distribution at all levels and stages should involve security and all key stakeholders particularly political parties, civil society, electoral observers and the media.

Asked whether the involvement of political parties wouldn’t compromise the independence of the process, Kikonyogo said there is need for political parties to be involved in the process.

Other reforms include devising a mechanism to monitor and prevent raids of funds from the central bank, Ministries and International assistance accounts in the period and during campaigns in order to protect the integrity of the campaign process.

FDC also wants the Public Order Management Act (POMA) repealed so as to ensure that the freedoms to organize and assemblies are respected and that an Independent and credible judiciary be promoted to adjudicate electoral disputes.

Last week, government presented several proposed electoral reforms. These included the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Political Parties and Organization (Amendment), 2019 and the Local Governments (Amendment) Bill No.21, 2019.

The Attorney General William Byaruhanga told parliament that one must have left their political party for a year before nomination to run as an independent candidate.

According to reports attributed to Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala MP, government also proposes that only five people should be at the tally center contrary to the current practice where tallying is done in the presence of all interested members at the voting venue.

It is alleged that government seeks to stop political parties from working with pressure groups and that security people should vote before polling day. However, FDC describes the proposals as bastardized, unconstitutional and not reflective of a civilized society.

