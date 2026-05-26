Anita Among’s cash trail leads probe to parliament staff accounts

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Investigators probing corruption at Parliament are reportedly zeroing in on multiple bank accounts belonging to staff close to former Speaker Anita Among.

The probe into alleged corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment in Parliament and other government offices, that began on 16 May 2026, started with former Speaker Anita Among. Since then, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and forensic services, Crime Intelligence-CI backed by operatives from Defence Intelligence and Security operatives, have searched her properties in Nakasero, Kigo, Ntinda, and Bukedea district.

The searches of her residences have led to the seizure of at least six luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce that triggered the probe and removal of her official vehicles. According to sources close to the investigation and at parliament, it is far from over. The inquiry has since expanded to other government agencies, where several officials have received summons or are expected to be called in for questioning.

Uganda Radio Network-URN has learned that the investigating team split into two groups. One team of field detectives remains in Bukedea, where the search of Anita Among’s properties is still ongoing.

The second team is also analyzing the financial transactions of various parliamentary department staffs accounts linked to them. The accounts span the departments of Transportation, Finance, Protocol, and Communications. On Monday, several department heads who had previously been dodging detectives reportedly began quietly reporting to Kibuli CID Headquarters.

“Those individuals operate multiple accounts tied to Anita Among’s cash movements. They could receive large sums with the knowledge of Financial Intelligence Authority officials, and the banks allegedly shielded them,” a source said. “The money would be withdrawn in stages, but every trail led back to Among both as the source and the destination.”

They also alleged that during the financial dealings, other funds was also channeled through the accounts of parliamentary fleet drivers, cleaners, and security personnel close to former Speaker Anita Among, and they would also benefit in the end.

“She’s been good to a lot of staff at Parliament,” the source went on. “She would use your account to move around 500 million shillings, then tell you to withdraw and bring her about 450 million and keep the rest for yourself, saying it was for you to better your life and you would be protected. A lot of people would kill for that chance. Some have used those opportunities to buy land and build houses.”

There also are other reports indicating that parliamentary commissioners in the 11th parliament including are expected to record statements regarding the alleged sharing of at least 1 billion shillings with Among.

Since the probe began, Anita Among has not made any public appearances. She has missed meetings of the NRM’s Central Executive Committee and Caucus despite being a member and was also absent from the Kololo Speaker voting function.

Her absence has fueled speculation that she may be under house arrest at her Nakasero residence, which remains under guard by the Special Forces Command. By press time, Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police-ACP Kituuma Rusoke had not answered calls to his known number for a comment on the ongoing investigations.

While officials from the Police and UPDF spoken officially on on the investigation, CDF Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba last week posted on X that investigators working on Operation End Corruption have recovered funds that will be remitted to the government treasury.

Investigators are reportedly mapping alleged financial networks, procurement deals, and coordination among politically connected figures in Parliament and government ministries. The aim is to secure evidence of corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment before moving to arrests.