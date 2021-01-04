FDC, NRM supporters clash over venue In Buhweju

Buhweju, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change – FDC and National Resistance Movement – NRM party in Buhweju on Sunday clashed over a venue.

The FDC party leadership had organized to host their presidential candidate at Kayanja play ground where they found NRM party supporters had also organized a football match.

Evath Abenaitwe Kafureeka, the Buhweju West FDC candidate says the match was a planned move to block them from holding a rally at the playground. She accuses Hon. Ephraim Biraaro for trying to block them by organizing a football match.

FDC youthful mobilizer Beinomugisha Denmark Adios accused the NRM party leaders in the district for trying to block their rally well aware that the time had been allocated by the Electoral Commission to have their candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi in Buhweju.

Paul Katuramu, the chairperson of the organizing committee for the football match says they had organized the match earlier before the FDC people planned to use the playground as their venue.

However, Hon. Ephraim Biraaro denied any accusations leveled against him.

Amuriat who arrived at the venue at 5:30 Pm after moving from Nyakashaka and Kajani town councils was blocked by Police from accessing the playground, but over powered the police and watched the game for 15 minutes before addressing his supporters a few meters from the playground.

********

URN