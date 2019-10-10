FDC launches campaign to oust Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has launched a campaign to oust President Museveni from power.

Speaking at the party’s independence celebrations held on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the FDC President Patrick Amuriat says that the party will not wait for the 2021 elections to change government.

He says that the party will resume its defiant activities actively under a campaign, Action2019.

According to Amuriat, there is no need to celebrate Independence because many Ugandans still live in poverty.

The Chairman of the FDC Wasswa Birigwa says Uganda cannot celebrate an Independence that is non-existent. He says that just like in the past, Ugandans still cannot afford to attain decent education.

He says that when Uganda attained Independence on 9th October 1962, there was jubilation in anticipation of a better country with better and equal access to services.

Birigwa, however, says that economic resources are still under the control of a few rich people.

The leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan says that Uganda keeps sliding backwards. She says that while there was effective service delivery during the colonial era, the same cannot be said about Uganda now.

She specifically pointed to the lack of access to education in Uganda despite the different initiatives put in place by government.

Aol also noted the corruption and nepotism has affected service delivery in the country.

******

URN