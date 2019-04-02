FDC decries disruption of IPOD activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has decried the disruption of activities funded by the Netherlands Institute for Multi-party Democracy through the Inter-party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

This follows the disruption of a training session for the FDC district party leaders in eastern Uganda, which was to be addressed by FDC President Patrick Amuriat Oboi and former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye in Soroti district on Saturday.

But, FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says the event was upset by police, which hurled teargas inside an enclosed house where the training was taking place. He also made reference to another event which was supposed to be addressed by Dr Kizza Besigye at Bulumba Trading Centre in Kaliro District.

However, Ssemujju maintains that the police have no power to disrupt events organized by political parties.

Ssemujju says they are surprised to see police disrupting events agreed to by IPOD where the ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) is a member. IPOD members include Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), National Resistance Movement (NRM), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) and Justice Forum (JEEMA).

The project launched in January this year is meant to strengthen political parties ahead of the 2021 general elections. It is focusing on strengthening organizational development, conflict resolution, conflict mediation, as well as youth and women leadership development in political parties.

Ssemujju said the party will never be scared by police to call off its activities saying that their next activities will be held in the districts of Mbarara, Bushenyi, Kasese and other parts of western Uganda.

FDC urged ordinary Ugandans to stand up and speak against police brutality since they have also been at the receiving end. Ssemujju referred to Kyambogo University whose hand was shuttered by teargas canister last week as well as a Makerere University lecturer who was clobbered by military police three weeks ago.

“So this brutality thing, I think citizens will have to rise up. We (FDC) speaking is not enough. For use, can speak and confront police but citizens should also speak out,” Ssemujju said.

URN