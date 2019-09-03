FDC condemns attack on NRM supporter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Forum for Democratic-FDC Party has condemned the assault of Baker Kasumba, an NRM activist and resident of Avis Kivvulu in Kawempe Division.

The 21-year-old was nailed through the palms by unknown thugs on Wednesday night using two six inch nails. While visiting Kasumba at Mulago National Referral Hospital, the NRM party Secretary General, Justine Lumumba, said he had been attacked because of his political affiliation.

Addressing the weekly FDC presser at their party headquarters in Najjanankumbi this morning, the Party Deputy Spokesperson, John Kikonyogo condemned such acts of violence.

He tasked police to expedite its investigations and come out with a clear report on the matter.

Kikonyogo however, said it is too early to speculate that Kasumba was attacked because of his affiliation with NRM, saying it is impossible for a political party in Uganda to ask its members to commit such acts of violence against opponents.

Kikonyogo condemned the transfer of Kasumba from Mulago Hospital to an unknown facility when Lumumba visited him on grounds that his life was in danger. However, Kikonyogo noted that if indeed the patient’s life was still in danger, the security would have deployed and kept the patient under surveillance such that any attempts to hurt him more are frustrated and the culprits apprehended.

Kikonyogo argues that the transfer of Kasumba from Mulago National Referral hospital sends a message of government’s lack of trust in its own hospitals.

Kikonyogo also condemned the recent kidnap and murder of Maria Nagirinnya, a social worker last week. FDC wonders why killings have continued, despite the recruitment of Local Defense Unit-LDUs who President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said would help to reduce crime.

He explained that during the last State of the Nation Address, President Yoweri Museveni said there were bad elements in security and justified the recruitment of LDUs to boost security in different areas in Kampala. The President also said he would sanitize the police and remove any bad elements.

He also promised to introduce security cameras which was done. However, FDC is dismayed that despite the re-enforcement of security by the reintroduction of LDUs and installation of security cameras, crime has persisted. Kikonyogo says crime has happened in Kampala in areas with installed CCTV cameras and LDU deployments but this has not helped much.

