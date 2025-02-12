Fate of 6,974 learners who didn’t qualify for UCE still uncertain

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Confusion surrounding the new secondary curriculum persists as the Ministry of Education remains uncertain about the future of 6,974 learners who did not qualify for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) after the 2024 S.4 examination results.

According to data from the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), these learners failed to achieve at least a D grade in one of the subjects, disqualifying them from receiving their certificate.

In the context of the old curriculum, these learners would have been placed in Division 9, essentially meaning they failed.

Under the previous system, such students would have been advised to retake the examination. However, the Ministry of Education has yet to clarify whether this will still be the case for learners under the new curriculum.

“Being a new curriculum, some of these are still in the learning process, and this is one of the issues we are currently addressing. Soon, we will review the matter and provide guidance,” said Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.

This uncertainty follows UNEB’s statement that only learners who have been awarded certificates will qualify to join Senior Five, raising questions about whether these learners will be required to repeat Senior Four or return to Senior Three or even Senior One.

According to UNEB guidelines, learners must accumulate continuous assessment results from at least two years—Senior Three and Senior Four—before being eligible for the final examination. The challenge now is how to assess these “repeaters” progress and grade them appropriately.

Another unresolved issue is the question of mature-age entry for O’Level students. UNEB has traditionally allowed older students to register for examinations under this category, but the Ministry of Education has yet to provide clarity on this matter as well.

This is not the first time the Ministry has faced challenges related to the new curriculum and the transition from the old system. Initially, there was no plan in place for students under the old curriculum who might fail the 2023 UCE examinations.

To address this gap, the Minister allowed candidates to take a one-off transitional examination. However, over 1,600 students have failed the final exam which was offered last year and are now unable to continue their education or retake the examination.

URN