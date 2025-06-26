Farmers in Moroto fear looming food crisis as drought devastates crops

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Moroto District have expressed deep fears of an impending food crisis and worsening malnutrition, as scorching heat and persistent drought continue to ravage their crops. According to several farmers, the intense sun has stunted the growth of most crops, with maize—especially those in the flowering stage—already withered.

They warn that if the rains do not return within a week, the region will experience total crop failure, plunging communities into food insecurity. Edson Seno, a farmer from Nakonyen Village, lamented the unpredictable weather patterns, which he says have drastically changed in recent years, making it harder for farmers to adapt.

Seno explained that the area has experienced frequent droughts over the last three years, resulting in minimal or no harvests. This season alone, he invested about one million shillings to cultivate seven acres of land with maize, groundnuts, and beans—all of which have since dried up, leaving no chance of recovery even if the rains resume.

He noted that many farmers delay planting because of a common belief that the first rains only help weeds to sprout, which are then ploughed back into the soil before proper cultivation begins. However, he said, this delay often results in missed rainfall opportunities, and crops planted early become vulnerable to theft and grazing by livestock when they mature.

Sisto Lokiru, another farmer from Akariri Village, shared the same frustrations. He noted that they began cultivation in late March when the rains started, but the rainfall only lasted for about two weeks. Since the first week of May, the area has received no further rain.

Lokiru observed that many crops had reached the flowering stage but are now drying up due to the prolonged dry spell. He highlighted the difficulty farmers face in accessing quality seeds, often relying on NGOs and development partners who sometimes deliver inputs late.

He added that while crops appear healthy in the morning, they wither by afternoon due to extreme heat, raising fears of zero yields this season. Lokiru warned that the looming poor harvests are likely to worsen malnutrition among children and the elderly, as food scarcity weakens people’s immune systems and increases vulnerability to illness.

Joseph Korubok, the LC1 Chairperson of Nakonyen Village, said that local communities had pinned their hopes on this planting season. With crops failing, he fears that some people may turn to illegal means to survive. He added that many farmers planted maize and beans, but their expectations have been dashed by the harsh weather.

Korubok also noted that farmers cannot distinguish between quality and fake seeds as they purchase them from open markets. Many were advised to use Parish Development Model (PDM) funds to buy seeds, but ended up sourcing from unreliable vendors. He called on the government and well-wishers to support farmers with fast-maturing crop varieties that are resilient to heat and suitable for the region.

Francis Okwii, the Moroto District Agricultural Officer, said that over 15,000 households—or 70 percent of the population—depend on rain-fed subsistence farming. He noted that while rains arrived in March, they were not sufficient for agricultural productivity. Okwii said that the region includes mountainous zones, where maize is primarily grown, and lower plains where crops such as sorghum, sunflower, and beans are cultivated.

He admitted that maize and beans have been most affected by the current dry spell. He explained that the government recently launched an irrigation pilot project targeting 12 farmers, but more long-term solutions are needed. Okwii encouraged farmers to opt for quick-maturing and short-cycle crops and to consult agricultural extension workers for advice on seed quality and crop management.

Justin Tuko, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Moroto, blamed agricultural extension workers for failing to adequately sensitize farmers and offer timely advisory services. He attributed the poor crop performance partly to late planting and the use of substandard seeds.

Tuko urged the District Production Officer to ensure that extension workers actively engage with farmers at the grassroots level. He also advised farmers to treat every rain as an opportunity and avoid relying on traditional weather predictions, which he said are no longer reliable due to climate change. Tuko revealed plans to meet with extension workers to reemphasize their duties and push for closer collaboration with farmers.

The rise in food insecurity now threatens to deepen the health crisis in Karamoja Sub-region, an area already grappling with chronic malnutrition. A recent report from Moroto Regional Referral Hospital shows that severe acute malnutrition has increased by 12.5 percent in the past 10 months, particularly affecting children and the elderly.

