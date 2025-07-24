FAO chief urges Uganda to include physical planning in PDM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Director-General, Dr. Qu Dongyu, has called on Uganda to integrate physical and spatial planning into the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM). He warns that without proper land use design, infrastructure layout, and zoning, long-term rural transformation will be difficult to achieve.

Speaking during a meeting of different MDAs led by the office of the Prime Minister, MAAIF, and the Ministry of Local Government, Dongyu applauded the government’s commitment to this grassroots-led development, but stressed that physical planning must be an integral pillar of the program. “You cannot have effective agriculture, markets, or food systems without planned space,” he said.

Dr. Dongyu, who is a renowned figure in leading rural transformation initiatives globally, said countries that succeed in inclusive development combine community empowerment with spatial design that supports productivity, market access, and environmental sustainability.

He also praised the country’s governance style, which he referred to as the “village model”, describing it as cohesive and unusually collaborative, comparing it to a well-organised family. “You work together, think together, and debate together. That harmony is rare and should be harnessed for structured development,” he said.

Dongyu advised that as the PDM continues to roll out nationwide, each parish should receive technical planning support to identify land for housing, production, storage, marketplaces, irrigation systems, and social services, especially in the face of climate change and population growth.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja expressed appreciation for FAO’s input and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling the Parish Development Model in a structured and sustainable manner. “We value your guidance and your support. We know that to truly transform our rural communities, we must invest in long-term infrastructure and planning,” Nabbanja said.

She also used the occasion to highlight areas where Uganda is seeking deeper collaboration with FAO, including support for climate-resilient food production hubs in refugee-hosting areas, women’s agro-industrial skilling, youth agri-enterprises, and urban resilience under the Green Cities Initiative.

The FAO chief noted that incorporating land use plans and zoning into community development also strengthens climate adaptation. He said that organised parishes are more likely to implement smart irrigation systems, renewable energy hubs, and climate-resilient housing, and they can better respond to floods, droughts, and market disruptions. “If space is chaotic, systems collapse. If space is planned, systems thrive. That is why the FAO strongly supports physical planning as a tool for sustainable food systems,” he said.

He urged Uganda to draw lessons from regions that have successfully implemented integrated rural planning, and offered FAO’s technical support in piloting model parish layouts that balance food production, environmental protection, and economic opportunity.

****

URN