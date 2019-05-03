Fake postinor, quinine on the market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fake Postinor and Quinine drugs have hit the market according to the health ministry and the national medical stores.

Postinor is used as an emergency contraceptive drug that stops one from conceiving after having unprotected sex if taken within 72 hours after sexual intercourse.

The drugs were discovered on the market during a two-month operation that was carried out by the health ministry, National Drug Authority-NDA and police officers.

According to NDA, most of the fake drugs were discovered in Kampala.

Dr Medard Bitekyerezo, the chairman of NDA board says the fake drugs were discovered in Kampala.

“During the operation, we discovered the drugs in Kampala being sold in various drug shops during an operation to break up a very big racket of people stealing drugs government drugs and selling them on the market.”

According to NDA, the fake Quinine was labelled as having been manufactured in Kenya.

Dr Jane Aceng, the minister of Health says that at the moment, they do not know what amount of fake drugs might be on the market.

On the market, dose of Postinor 2 can cost up to 20,000 shillings depending on where one buys it.

David Nahamya, the acting secretary of NDA says that people should refrain from swallowing drugs bought from unlicensed places.

According to Michael Kyambadde, a pharmacist in Wandegeya, Postinor is one of the most consumed commodities by university students. He says on average around 15 packets are sold on a daily basis.

Dr Charles Olaro, the commissioner in charge of Clinical Services at the ministry of health says that swallowing fake drugs can pose a number of side effects, in this case, pregnancy for Postinor.

NDA is still carrying out test to ascertain other side effects that might be attached to the consumption of the fake Postinor.

URN