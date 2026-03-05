Factory fined Shs75 million for polluting wetland in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makindye Standards, Wildlife and Utilities Court has fined PRO Industries Pte Limited Shs75 million for polluting a wetland in Luwero District.

The company, owned by an Indian investor, operates an ethanol and extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) manufacturing plant in Ndibulungi Village along the Kampala–Gulu highway.

Residents living near the factory had long complained about a strong stench from wastewater and sludge allegedly discharged into Lubenge Wetland. Following the complaints, residents petitioned the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), which later dragged the company to court for violating environmental guidelines.

According to NEMA, between November 2025 and January 2026, the company—despite holding Environmental Impact Assessment certificate number NEMA/EIA/16265—violated conditions 4.2 and 4.5 by discharging untreated wastewater and sludge into Lubenge Wetland.

Investigations showed that the untreated waste had spread into parts of the wetland and nearby private property, damaging vegetation and crops. Water samples collected by NEMA also revealed carbon dioxide levels exceeding permissible effluent discharge standards.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu, the company manager Adrian Ceaser Mugabe pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of the certificate.He told court that the company had since installed a new treatment plant to address the problem.

The court found the company guilty of failing to comply with conditions stipulated in the NEMA certificate of approval under the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), contrary to Section 157(f) and (ii) of the National Environment Act Cap 181.

As a result, the magistrate fined the company Shs75 million and ordered it to restore the degraded sections of the wetland within 30 days under the supervision of NEMA.Naomi N. Karekaho welcomed the ruling, saying it strengthens enforcement of environmental laws.

“The Authority welcomes the ruling as reaffirmation of Uganda’s legal commitment to protecting its fragile ecosystems and a clear warning that environmental degradation won’t be tolerated. Holding polluters accountable is vital to safeguard communities, biodiversity and national natural resources,” she said.

She added that NEMA will continue enforcing environmental laws to ensure industries comply with ESIA conditions and prosecute those who undermine environmental safety.

Isaac Wampamba welcomed the decision, saying residents had long sought justice after repeated complaints about pollution.

“Before we appealed to NEMA, we reached out to the investors and Luwero district but no action was taken. Our crops were destroyed and fish in the wetland. We are happy that court has finally slapped fines on the investors and hope others will learn to respect our wetlands,” he said.

This is not the first company to be accused of polluting Lubenge Wetland.In 2023, the National Environment Management Authority suspended operations of Victoria Sugar Limited, located a few metres from the PRO Industries factory in Ndibulungi Village, over similar pollution concerns.

The factory had been faulted for releasing wastewater into the wetland but later resumed operations after constructing a wastewater treatment facility in line with NEMA guidelines.

Meanwhile, residents of Luwero Town have raised concerns after Nonda Commodities Limited acquired 21 acres of land, part of it in a wetland area, to construct a coffee park.

The company has already cleared a section of Kagoye Wetland along the Kasiiso–Kikyusa road, raising fears among residents that the development could lead to flooding and environmental degradation.

However, officials from Luwero District Local Government have called for calm, saying the company has applied for NEMA approval and guidance before development of the land begins.

