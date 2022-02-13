Fabinho winner sees Liverpool beat Burnley at Turf Moor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fabinho’s first-half goal earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The midfielder’s close-range finish late in the first half – his fifth goal in his last seven appearances for the Reds -settled Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have now won their last six matches in all competitions and sit second in the top-flight table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City – over whom they hold a game in hand – and seven above Chelsea in third.