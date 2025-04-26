FA Cup finalists to be decided, Premier League title in sight

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | There is a hybrid weekend of cup and league football in England ahead of us that will decide the two FA Cup finalists for the season, and which will probably see Liverpool confirmed as this season’s Premier League champion.

The FA Cup sees an in-form Aston Villa face Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Nottingham Forest plays Manchester City on Sunday.

Villa’s recent form will see Unai Emery’s side take the mantle of favorite against a Palace team that also showed its abilities with a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in midweek.

The two teams have already played three times this season, with Palace winning at home and drawing at Villa Park in the league, and also knocking Villa out of the Carabao Cup away from home.

City against Forest looks set to be a test of nerve, with Forest quite happy to surrender possession to rivals before showing their effectiveness on the break.

City has improved in recent weeks, and Tuesday’s narrow win at home to Aston Villa was a big step towards ensuring Champions League football this season, but this is Pep Guardiola’s only chance of silverware in what has been a disappointing campaign.

Palace’s draw with Arsenal during the week means a point for Liverpool at home to Tottenham on Sunday will give Arne Slot’s side this season’s Premier League title.

Tottenham travels to Anfield with 10 away defeats this season, and with its sights very firmly on the first leg of its Europa League semifinal next week, it would be a huge shock if they spoil the expected party.

Chelsea kicks off the weekend at home to Everton, with the visitors very capable of upsetting a Chelsea that sits sixth and needs three points to maintain hopes of playing in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe is back at work after a spell in hospital with pneumonia, and he returns with his side fifth in the table, two points clear of Chelsea and with a home game against Ipswich.

Anything but a win confirms Ipswich’s return to the Championship along with Leicester City and Southampton, and the Tractor Boys would also go down if West Ham takes a point from its visit to Brighton.

Graham Potter returns to face his former club after taking just 13 points from 13 games since replacing Julen Lopetegui, while four defeats and a draw have derailed Brighton’s attempts to qualify for Europe.

Wolves host Leicester City, with the home side safe from the drop and Leicester relegated, and veteran striker Jamie Vardy set to leave at the end of the campaign.

Southampton plays at home to Fulham, needing a point to ensure the team doesn’t go down with the joint worst record in Premier League history, while Manchester United travels to Bournemouth with coach Ruben Amorim likely to prioritize young players ahead of his side’s Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao. ■