Extreme congestion at Lira Main Prision irks authorities

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prison authorities in Lango have decried the high level of congestion at Lira main prison. Established in 1943, Lira Main prison was constructed for an average lock up number of 400 prisoners but at the moment. The facility is housing over 1000 inmates.

Speaking at the opening of the plea bargain session, Godfrey Komakech, the Regional Prison Commander described the situation as “extreme,” saying the situation is deplorable.

“If dark would descend now and we have the opportunity to peep through the wards and see how the inmates are sleeping, you will agree with me that your coming here today was in the right direction.” He said.

According to him, the congestion is facilitated by the delayed justice system.

He also decried the high number of young people stuck.

Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner confirmed that the high number of inmates in prison saying it’s always reported in their security meetings.

However, Sam Atul, the Lira City mayor called for a collective responsibility to address the challenge of high number of youth filling up prison walls.

Uganda Prison Service is facing extreme congestion with over 78,000 inmates residing in a facility designed to accommodate only 21,000 inmates.

*****

URN