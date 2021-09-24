‘Expo 2020 Dubai’ an opportunity to market Uganda – Ntabazi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is scheduled to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai that has been organized under the auspices of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government and the Bureau International des Expositions.

According to the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Harriet Ntabazi, Uganda intends to promote its trade relations with the greater Middle East, as well as attract investments in infrastructure, mining, health, agriculture, real estate, energy, industrialization, oil and gas.

“We also intend to promote Uganda’s tourism potential as a premium tourism destination. We plan to enhance bilateral relations especially with the Government of UAE at the expo,” said Ntabazi.

The Minister was presenting a report to Parliament on the state of Uganda’s readiness to participate in the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, which will run from 01 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Ntabazi told the House that of the Middle East’s total imports valued at US$ 819.4 billion in 2020, Uganda contributed exports valued at US$1.9 billion, a 0.23 per cent market share.

“Our participation in the Expo will increase our presence as well as the market share,” the Minister added.

Uganda’s priority products that will be exhibited at the expo include coffee, tea, cocoa, Nile perch, avocado, bananas, mangoes, pineapples, hot pepper, ginger, kidney beans and milk powder among others.

Nabatanzi told legislators that Sunday, 03 October 2021 has been set aside for the promotion of Uganda and will entail business meetings, road-show, performances and food tasting of Uganda’s staple dishes.

Uganda’s tourism, trade and investment promotional activities will also include a Tourism, Trade and Investment Forum, business-to-business and business-to-government networking.

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, told the House that arrangements are being made for some committees to participate at the Expo.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA