Experts discuss post-COVID-19 transport reforms

Makerere University researchers show how traditional transport was disorganised

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in partial or near-total shut down of motorised transport systems in most countries. In addition to new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) around transport, there was a lot of fear of contracting and possibly dying of COVID-19 in the population.

According to a research report by Makerere University School of public health, on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mobility patterns in the Kampala metropolitan area, in the first lockdown, generally fewer people moved, but more people walked from 40% of commuters before the pandemic to 60% during the first lockdown, and cycling went up from 1.2% to 5.2%.

Mobility patterns in Kampala are pre-dominantly non-motorised with 70% of the population relying on walking and the remaining 30% rely on motorised transport to commute from home to work. Of the 30% who use motorised transport, 82.6% of them use taxis as their mode of transport across 5 divisions.

During the launch of the report on Jan. 20 at Hotel Africana in Kampala, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyoona said that to avoid such distortions in the future, all entities, government and non-governmental organisations should factor in in an emergency plan.

“This is not about the government only. Like the issue of essential workers, organisations should develop contingency plans for staff transport and accommodation during times when public transport is suspended,” he said.

Kampala, like many African cities, relies on an informal human mobility system comprised largely of taxis (14-seater minibuses) and Boda Bodas to provide much-needed connectivity to opportunities.

But the uncertainty and distorted information about the pandemic, the fear of the pandemic itself and peoples’ perceptions led to significant reductions in mobility. This had devastating effects on the lifestyles.

During the first lockdown (March 31 – September 20, 2020), the abrupt ban on the use of private cars, public commuter taxis and Boda Bodas left millions of Ugandans with few motorised transport options.

The government granted a few permits/stickers allowing selected vehicles of so-called `essential workers’ on the road; including vans commissioned by hospitals to shuttle their employees to and from work.

While most people were urged to stay home and stay safe, essential workers such as health care workers were expected to still go to work where they used motorised transport such as taxis.

But the issuance of movement permits was slow and some essential workers who needed them did not get them until a few weeks into the lockdown.

With the phased lifting of the lockdown, buses and the 14-seater shared taxis were required to operate at half capacity under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The boda-bodas were restricted to carrying a single passenger who should have a face mask and sanitise regularly.

The severe mobility restrictions early in the pandemic were considered necessary to limit viral transmission in Uganda.

Amanda Ngabirano an urban planner and urban planning consultant pointed out that although the restrictions on mobility being discussed were imposed by COVID-19, the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road safety 2021-2030 stipulates that governments should discourage the use of private vehicles in high-density urban areas by putting restrictions on motor vehicle users. Instead, there should be vehicles, road infrastructure and other alternatives that are accessible, safe and easy to use.

“From the report we see many people opted to walk and cycle but there were no walking and cycling lanes,” she said.

She said that there should be the provision of walking and cycling lanes all over the city.

“This is very much needed in Kampala, where unsafe walking conditions and unsafe cycling lanes are common complaints, adding that a well-planned network of active travel infrastructure can improve the walking and cycling experience, and safer, smoother multi-modality helps all residents,”

Dr Kobusingye is an Accident and Emergency surgeon and injury epidemiologist said because of unsafe walking and cycling conditions in Kampala, pedestrians and cyclists as a category were the most vulnerable to road crashes.

“It is, therefore, necessary to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, such as sidewalks, streetlights, sheltered waiting areas and bicycle racks, leading to and at a taxi or Boda Boda stages and hubs,”

Ainebyoona added that in times of emergency, essential workers should be very easily and quickly identified. The identification should be unique like that used by humanitarian workers and members of the media during the conflict.

“These cards should be different from the usual identity cards issued by individual organisations. Lists of people deemed as essential workers should be compiled and kept ready as part of the disaster preparedness plan.”

