Expanded queen’s way excites pedestrians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The reconstruction of Queens Way to expand walkways on both sides of the road has excited pedestrians. The 1.2 kilometre VIP road has been reconstructed right from Clock Tower to Kibuye roundabout.

Queens Way that carries the second highest volume of traffic after Jinja road had narrow walk ways despite the huge number of pedestrians who use it during rush hours.

However, the walk ways have been expanded on both sides of the road to accommodate more pedestrians. The Kibuye side has two lanes of walk ways measuring 3 meters according to Engineer Timothy Wasajja, the contractor Abubaker Technical Services.

Fred Olimo, a resident of Najjanankumbi and regular user of the road is impressed by the expansion of the walkways. He says the development protects pedestrians from accidents caused by motorized transport.

Alex Ssembatya, a trader in Nakasero market who our reporter found using the walk way heading back to his home in Katwe says government should introduce walk ways on all roads and create separate lanes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.

He was also impressed by the lights saying insufficient lighting previously gave thieves a chance to snatch people’s property and get lost into dark bushy areas on the side of the road.

However, the expansion has given leeway to some naughty riders to invade pedestrian space, something that threatens their safety. Engineer Wasajja says they reconstructed the road from the first layer known as the sub-base, the second layer known as the base layer and finally the top layer which is made out of Asphalte.

The road is marked and road studs installed to demarcate traffic lanes and foster safe driving. The road also bares well-constructed foot paths measuring a meter connecting to communities on both sides, Katwe on the right and Kibuye on the left.

At sloppy areas, stair cases have been installed to ease movement of pedestrians crossing from the road to communities on both sides. Completed works also include the landscape of the road which has also been improved with fresh grass and flowers in the middle of the road.

The newly set gardens are maintained by KCCA staff that weed and water them. The lighting on the road has been improved with new lights to improve night vision for the motorized and non- motorized transport. Also, the drainage system of the VIP road that stretches from Clock Tower to Kibuye roundabout has been improved.

New culverts have been installed in some areas while damaged ones repaired. The drains have been desilted to permit for smooth flow of storm water. The works that started in March 2020 and expected to last 10 years cost Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA over Shillings 2 Billion.

The road is part of those listed for expansion in the African Development Bank loan pitch. The plan is to expand the road to four lanes. According to KCCA, the disruptions of the current works shall be minimal when the expansions commence.

