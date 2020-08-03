Excitement as Kotido finally connected to national grid

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kotido district are celebrating access to electricity after Rural Electrification Agency – REA completed connections on Kotido – Abim line. The line was switched to the national grid late last week.

The development has excited the residents who are now eager to make good use of the electricity to boost their businesses to increase their incomes.

Simon Peter Opolot, a mechanic in Kotido says they are happy to get electricity because it is now a crucial factor in small industrial work. Opolot says he now been able to start a metal fabrication workshop at Ministry of Works Village in Kotido town. He says he is prepared to take welding to another level using more effective power instead of a generator which was also costly.

Opolot said similarly, many people in the business sector have been quick to tap the opportunity in order to become more competitive by adding value to their items.

Janet Moding, a councillor of Kotido East ward to Kotido Municipality a place notorious for crimes such as thefts, told our reporter that the electricity has boosted security and small businesses in the area.

“The Security lights are everywhere in town and this has reduced thefts. Our youth are now getting engaged in small businesses, this will spur growth. We are excited,” she said in the local language.

The Kotido Resident District Commissioner, Peter Logiro said the development was long overdue. He however said this was part of the government’s mandate to ensure that the whole country is connected to electricity in order to promote development.

Logiro noted that the community has received the project with much enthusiasm in value addition and entrepreneurship.

The Kotido – Abim power line which connects to the grid from Moroto is expected to target over 800 customers.

According to Isaac Odongo, the General Manager PACMECS Limited, the company responsible for Northern Service Territory Electricity Regulatory Authority – ERA, at least 80 percent of the targeted customers are using the service of electricity.

He however called on more people in Kotido to access the service. Currently, the power is accessible to four small towns including; Lopei, Panyangara, Kanawat, Lokitelaebu.

The residents of Kotido have for long demanded for electricity, which has finally come their way.

********

URN