Ex-Real Madrid boss Luxemburgo leaves Palmeiras

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | XINHUA | Former Real Madrid and Brazil manager Vanderlei Luxemburgo was sacked by Palmeiras on Wednesday after a 3-1 home defeat to Coritiba in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

The 10-time league champion confirmed Luxemburgo’s departure in a brief statement on social media, just hours after the final whistle at Allianz Parque.

The result – Palmeiras’ third straight league defeat – left it seventh in the 20-team standings, nine points behind leader Atletico Mineiro.

Palmeiras did not immediately say who would take charge of the team for its next match against Fortaleza on Sunday.

In his fifth spell as Palmeiras boss, Luxemburgo guided the club to 17 wins, 14 draws and five defeats.

The 68-year-old is the most successful manager in the history of Brazilian domestic football with five Serie A titles, including back-to-back triumphs with Palmeiras in 1993 and 1994.

He was Brazil’s national team boss from 1998 to 2000 and had an 11-month spell in charge of Real Madrid in 2005.

