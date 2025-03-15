Ex-Philippine President Duterte attends initial hearing at ICC via video link

Duterte’s lawyer, Salvador Medialdea, said at The Hague-based court that his client had been “abducted from his country.”

THE HAGUE | Xinhua | Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend in person his initial appearance hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC) here on Friday afternoon but appeared via video link.

The initial hearing, which was scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. local time in the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I, was delayed for some 30 minutes. The Chamber is composed of three judges, presided over by Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc.

Motoc explained that the former president was allowed to follow the hearing remotely from the ICC Detention Center because he had just made a long flight journey involving a considerable time difference. The court proceeded to confirm his identity.

Duterte’s lawyer, Salvador Medialdea, said at The Hague-based court that his client had been “abducted from his country.”

“He was summarily transported to The Hague. To us lawyers, this would be called an extrajudicial rendition. To the less legally inclined, it’s a pure and simple kidnapping,” he said.

He also said that Duterte was experiencing “debilitating medical issues.”

“Other than to identify himself, my client is not able to contribute anything to this hearing,” he stated.

At the end of Friday’s hearing, the court scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing to commence on Sept. 23 this year.

The confirmation of charges procedure determines whether sufficient evidence exists to establish substantial grounds that the accused committed the alleged crimes. If the charges are wholly or partially upheld, the case will proceed to a Trial Chamber for the next phase, “the trial”, according to ICC.

Duterte, 79, was detained on Tuesday morning upon his return to Manila from an overseas trip, following an arrest warrant issued by the ICC over his controversial “war on drugs” campaign, a move he has challenged.

He was subsequently transferred to ICC custody on Wednesday after being flown from Manila to the Netherlands. ■