Ex-CID spokesperson Twiine out on bail, Noah Mutwe remains in detention

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has granted a cash bail of sh5 million to former CID Spokesperson, Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police (D/ASP) Charles Twiine Mansio, who is facing charges of hate speech.

The bail was granted on Monday by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi. However, the court declined to release Twiine’s co-accused, Noah Mitala alias Noah Mutwe, citing the absence of substantial sureties and the serious nature of the charges he faces, including incitement to kill President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Magistrate Kayizzi advised Mitala to reapply for bail once he secures substantial sureties or to seek bail from the High Court. Twiine was granted bail after presenting sureties that were deemed substantial, in line with guidelines issued by the Chief Justice. The court ordered his sureties to execute a non-cash bond of 50 million shillings.

Those who stood surety for Twiine included his longtime friend Alex Atuhaire, a lecturer at Victoria University; his wife Ketty Kabagenyi, a secondary school teacher at Namagunga; James Mugisha, a commissioner in charge of compliance at the Equal Opportunities Commission; and Basimwa, his brother and director of Baguma Restaurant in Mbarara. The court found all of them substantial.

In contrast, Mitala had presented his father, Henry Kabuye, and other relatives, including Esther Harriet Namala and Juliet Namusoke, all of whom were found not to be substantial sureties. Kayizzi directed that Mitala be returned to Luzira Prison, where he remains on remand, while Twiine, who had spent one month and seven days in custody, was released. Both are scheduled to return to court on July 14, 2025, for mention of their case. The prosecution alleges that between January 2024 and May 2025, D/ASP Charles Twiine Mansio, at various locations within Kampala Capital City Authority, used electronic social media to incite Noah Mitala to attack and cause the death of President Museveni and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba using pavers, motivated by political opinion or the offices they hold.

It is also alleged that Twiine used a computer to transmit or share malicious information, claiming that Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament, is a “rotten human being” and the chief sponsor of killings and violence in Bukedea District—remarks deemed likely to promote hostility against her. Further, he is alleged to have shared information alleging that Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is a “money launderer, masquerader, and fraudster”—statements likely to ridicule or degrade him.

Prosecution also alleges that Twiine referred to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, as a “fat pig and a crook”; General James Birungi as “a crook and a killer”; and shared claims that the Bahima are “killers”—statements alleged to promote tribal hostility. Both Twiine and Mitala deny the charges and maintain their innocence.

They are appearing before the same court where several other individuals, including Ibrahim Musana—commonly known as Pressure 24 Seven (24/7)—and a former Rubaga Deputy Resident City Commissioner, are also facing charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information, particularly against Speaker Anita Among.

