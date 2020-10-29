Everton midfielder Allan earns Brazil recall

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | XINHUA | Everton midfielder Allan has been added to Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Liverpool’s Fabinho was ruled out of the fixtures because of a hamstring injury.

Allan, who has been capped nine times, had previously not been called up by Selecao boss Tite since the 2019 Copa America.

The 29-year-old is the second player to be drafted into Brazil’s squad in as many days, following the inclusion of Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, who replaced injured Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Brazil will face Venezuela at Sao Paulo’s Morumbi stadium on November 14 and Uruguay at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo three days later.

The five-time world champion currently leads the 10-team CONMEBOL qualifying standings after beating Bolivia and Peru in its opening matches

