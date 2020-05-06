Events promoters Bajjo, Abtex arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Events promoters, Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex and Andy Mukasa alias Bajjo are in police custody for staging a protest against the purported poor relief food distribution in Kampala.

Bajjo was picked up outside the Prime Minister’s Office this morning where he was protesting against the “sluggish” food distribution exercise in the country while Abtex was picked up at Theater labonita where he was in the process of staging a parallel demonstration.

Upon his arrest, Bajjo who recently donated two tons of maize flour to the National Covid-19 taskforce said government has done nothing to help many Ugandans affected by the lockdown.

“Government has failed to ensure the timely delivery of the much food needed by communities affected by the lockdown,” Bajjo said.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, says the two suspects are currently detained at Kampala Central police station pending their appearance in court for staging unlawful assemblies

Enanga notes that behaviors such as demonstration are being prohibited especially during this period because of the pandemic since they attract gatherings

The food relief distribution has reached out to about 500,000 of the 1.5 million targeted people.

******

URN