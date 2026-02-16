European leaders call for strategic autonomy amid int’l turbulence and transatlantic tension

MUNICH, Germany | Xinhua | European leaders at the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) have called for greater strategic autonomy, reflecting growing anxieties over a fractured international order and a widening rift in transatlantic relations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted on Saturday that Europe faces “a distinct threat from outside forces attempting to weaken the union from within”.

She argued that Europe has “no other choice” but to become more independent in every dimension affecting its security and prosperity, including defense, energy, economy, trade, raw materials, and digital technology, among others.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized on Saturday that “hard power is the currency of the age.” He called for a “more European NATO” and urged the integration of capabilities, spending, and procurement to build a joint European defense industry.

Starmer stressed that Europe must “stand on its own feet” to protect its people and way of life.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz opened the conference on Friday, stating that the international order based on rights and rules “no longer exists” and that the world has entered an era “openly characterized by power and, above all, great power politics”.

Merz warned that the transatlantic partnership has lost its “self-evidence” and there is a “rift between Europe and the U.S. ”

“The leadership claim of the U.S. is at least contested, perhaps already lost,” Merz said, urging Europe to rely on its own strengths to safeguard its interests and values.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed this sentiment on the same day, saying that Europe must learn to become a “geopolitical power.” He advocated for a “European preference” policy to reduce dependencies across the entire value chain.

Macron emphasized that in the new geopolitical environment, Europe must “de-risk” its model by reducing over-dependencies. ■