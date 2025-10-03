European countries condemn Israeli interception of Gaza-bound flotilla, demand safety of citizens

ROME | Xinhua | Israel’s interception of an international flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza has sparked condemnation across Europe, with governments urging Israel to ensure the safety of their citizens aboard the Gaza-bound vessels.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Thursday in a statement that the Israeli Navy has completed taking over the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

The GSF, comprising some 50 vessels with over 500 volunteers from more than 40 countries, aims to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver food and medical aid to Palestinians.

All the aid vessels have been stopped in the Mediterranean Sea, except for one that “remains at a distance” from Gaza, it said.

Greek lawmakers on Thursday strongly condemned the interception of the flotilla, urging the government to ensure the safety of Greek citizens on board, including a sitting member of parliament.

Representatives from PASOK, SYRIZA, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), the New Left, and the Freedom Movement criticized the incident and demanded explanations from Israel, according to national broadcaster ERT.

Pavlos Christidis of PASOK-KINAL said the seizure of ships in international waters “raises serious questions of legality and human rights,” stressing that international law must be applied “without exceptions.”

KKE’s Nikos Karathanasopoulos denounced the raid as a “pirate attack,” accusing Israel and the European Union of failing to protect the mission. SYRIZA spokesman Christos Giannoulis highlighted the participation of Greek MP Peti Perka in the flotilla, calling the interception “a humanitarian disaster” and urging Athens to abandon “a policy of equal distances.”

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said Greece, in cooperation with other countries, “will do everything in our power to ensure full security for these citizens.”

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto voiced condemnation “in the strongest manner” as there were also Italian citizens on board.

Italy saw some of the largest demonstrations. On Wednesday night, thousands rallied in Rome, Milan, Naples and other cities after the flotilla was seized, occupying train stations and staging university sit-ins. Unions called a general strike, declaring the attack on civilian ships “an assault on humanitarian solidarity.”

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed around 40 Italians were detained, saying Israel’s actions had gone “well beyond” legitimate self-defense.

Portuguese authorities confirmed that three citizens, including a member of parliament, have been detained. Portuguese political figures voiced strong reactions Thursday to Israel’s detention of the three nationals, calling for their safe return and sharply criticizing Israel’s actions. Left Bloc leader Marisa Matias called the detention “illegal.”

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa pledged to provide “full consular support” through the embassy in Tel Aviv to ensure their rights and safe return.

In Germany, officials said they were in contact with Israel to ensure passengers’ safety. Thousands of people rallied in Berlin Saturday.

France also expressed concern, urging Israel to ensure the safety of its citizens, guarantee their right to consular protection and allow their prompt return.

The Netherlands reported six citizens detained. The Dutch Foreign Ministry called for their protection as protesters rallied in The Hague.

Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed contact with families of nationals aboard and said it expected Israel to resolve the matter safely.

Late Wednesday night, the flotilla denounced the “active aggression” of the Israeli military on Telegram, noting that the vessel Florida was “deliberately rammed at sea,” while Yulara, Meteque and others were hit with water cannons.

Though all crew members were unharmed, “these illegal attacks against unarmed humanitarian vessels constitute a war crime,” it said.

The latest round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has dragged on for nearly two years, claiming more than 65,000 lives in Gaza, nearly half of them women and children, and leaving 2 million people mired in a humanitarian catastrophe. ■