Eurogold partners with Mubende artisanal miners to boost gold sector

Empowering Uganda’s Gold Future

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a landmark move aimed at advancing Uganda’s Vision 2040, Eurogold has entered into a strategic partnership with the Mubende United Artisanal Miners (MUAM) to enhance value addition in the country’s gold sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on 3rd November 2025 at Eurogold’s head office in Kampala, marks a major step toward building a more inclusive, transparent, and sustainable gold industry in Uganda.

Under this partnership, Eurogold will purchase gold from Mubende miners and refine it to 99.9% purity (24-carat), meeting the highest international standards for global trading. This initiative will ensure fair value for artisanal miners while strengthening Uganda’s position as a key player in the international gold market.

Gold remains one of Uganda’s leading export commodities, contributing substantially to foreign exchange earnings, employment, and investment. By promoting responsible mining and refining practices, this collaboration supports economic growth, enhances foreign exchange stability, and aligns with national goals of industrialization and sustainable development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, representatives from both Eurogold and MUAM reaffirmed their commitment to empowering local miners, promoting ethical sourcing, and driving long-term prosperity within the mining communities.

“This partnership symbolizes a new era for Uganda’s gold industry, one where partnership, sustainability, and value addition drive the nation closer to its Vision 2040”.

