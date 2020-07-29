EU urged to stop meddling in China’s internal affairs

Brussels, Belgium | XINHUA | The Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) on Tuesday said it firmly opposes the EU’s wrong moves against the national security legislation for Hong Kong and urged the pan-Europe body to stop meddling in China’s internal affairs.

China has repeatedly elaborated on its position concerning the national security legislation for Hong Kong, said a spokesperson of the mission.

The Chinese people, notably the Hong Kong people, are in the best position to tell if the “one country, two systems” has been well implemented or not, said the spokesperson, adding that “the EU has no right to make irresponsible remarks.”

Chinese lawmakers on June 30 voted to adopt the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Earlier on Tuesday, the EU set out a package of measures concerning the law, including limiting export of specific sensitive equipment and technologies for end use in Hong Kong.

The spokesperson said the vast majority of Hong Kong residents are of the view that the national security law will better protect their rights and maintain long-term prosperity and stability in the city.

“China is firmly against the EU’s wrong moves and has made serious representations with the EU side,” the spokesperson said, urging the EU to “truly respect China’s position on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way.”

