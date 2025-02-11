EU, EAC launch Shs 30bn projects to boost trade and integration

The new projects align with the EU’s broader strategy to support regional integration through the AfCFTA and the Team Europe Initiative

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union and East African Community have launched three strategic initiatives aimed at deepening regional integration, enhancing trade, and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Backed by an €8 million EU contribution (approx.. Shs 30bn), the projects will target key areas such as services liberalization, competition policy enforcement, and institutional capacity building, with a strong emphasis on empowering women and youth.

The flagship project, Leveraging Integration Frameworks for Trade in Services and Civil Society Organizations (LIFTED), seeks to remove barriers to services trade by streamlining regulations in tourism and promoting mutual recognition of academic and professional qualifications across the EAC region.

Crucially, it will boost civil society engagement in economic integration, ensuring that women and young people actively contribute to shaping East Africa’s economic future.

“The EU has a longstanding and valued partnership with the EAC, built on shared goals of economic integration and sustainable growth,” said Christine Grau, EU Ambassador to Tanzania and the EAC on Feb.06.

“These projects reinforce our commitment to this collaboration and will contribute to a more competitive and inclusive regional economy.”

Complementing LIFTED is a second initiative designed to strengthen the East African Community Competition Authority (EACCA). This project will enhance enforcement of competition laws, harmonize regional regulations, and build institutional capacity. It will also offer targeted technical assistance to judges, EACCA commissioners, and other stakeholders to create a fair, competitive business environment across the region.

The third project, EU-EAC Technical Assistance, focuses on bolstering the institutional frameworks of EAC organs and improving governance in public finance management. By aligning EAC practices with international standards, the project aims to enhance the region’s ability to manage resources efficiently and oversee development programs more effectively.

Fair competition, promote trade

Speaking at the launch event, EAC Deputy Secretary General for Customs, Trade, and Monetary Affairs, Annette Ssemuwemba, expressed gratitude for the EU’s continued support.

“This expanded support will enhance the East African Community Competition Authority’s capacity to promote fair competition, ultimately providing consumers with greater choice and lower costs for goods and services,” she noted.

Ssemuwemba also outlined the EAC’s upcoming 7th Development Strategy, which will prioritize regional infrastructure development, agricultural productivity, industrialization, and sustainable resource management, as well as peace and security across member states. She further highlighted the Development Partners Forum, which will strengthen cooperation and ensure the effective use of resources for integration initiatives.

Support regional integration

The newly launched projects align with the EU’s broader strategy to support regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Team Europe Initiative. These efforts are expected to reinforce the shared vision of a stronger, more integrated, and resilient East African region.

The launch event coincided with the annual EU-EAC cooperation portfolio review, which brought together senior officials from both the EU and EAC, as well as representatives from the private sector, civil society organizations, and EU implementing partners.

EAC has eight partner states: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, DRC, Congo, Somalia and Tanzania; with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.