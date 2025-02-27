EU boosts Uganda’s coffee, timber sectors with major investments in Mityana

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union (EU) has ramped up its support for Uganda’s crucial coffee and timber sectors, unveiling a 5000 metric ton coffee processing facility and pledging further investment in sustainable forestry amidst the backdrop of pressing environmental and economic challenges.

According to officials, the initiatives, showcased during a guided tour by EU and member state officials in Mityana district, underscore Europe’s commitment to bolstering Uganda’s export capabilities and improving livelihoods while navigating the complexities of climate change and deforestation.

“With Europe consistently absorbing approximately 70% of Uganda’s coffee exports, primarily through leading importers like Italy and Germany, the strategic importance of this partnership is undeniable. However, the sector grapples with the dual threats of rapid deforestation – jeopardizing compliance with stringent EU regulations – and the disruptive impact of climate change on traditional growing patterns, seedling distribution, and research,” an official said.

Responding to these challenges, the EU has channeled substantial financial support through projects like MARKUP and CoCoDev, focusing on comprehensive value chain development from smallholder farmers to certification.

The commissioning of a state-of-the-art coffee processing facility in Mityana, managed by the Uganda Coffee Farmers Alliance (UCFA), reaffirmed this commitment.

Karolina Hedström, Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation in Uganda, emphasized the region’s strategic importance.

“As the Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation in Uganda, I am particularly proud to highlight Team Europe’s commitment to sustainable development in Western Uganda. Our focus on enhancing forestry and coffee production reflects our dedication to economic growth, benefiting thousands of households.”

The Mityana facility, a product of a 600,000 euro EU matching grant, services 26 cooperatives, providing livelihoods for 15,000 households.

The investment has facilitated the construction of offices, a laboratory, a coffee storage facility, a shed for storing coffee, a new cleaning/hulling/grading facility, and a mechanical dryer, significantly boosting production capacity and quality.

Tony Mugoya, CEO of UCFA, detailed the transformative impact of the EU’s support. “We are deeply grateful for the ongoing collaboration with the European Union delegation in Uganda. Their support has been instrumental in our efforts to add value to Ugandan coffee. Specifically, we have benefited from matching grants that have enabled us to establish modern coffee processing facilities and provide crucial training to our farmers in forestry and agronomy.”

Mugoya highlighted that UCFA received 500,000 euros as part of a larger initiative involving six organizations. The newly launched plant is expected to benefit 60,000 farmers across Mityana, Kassanda, Mubende, and Kiboga districts, enabling direct exports to the EU market. He also drew attention to UCFA’s other processing plants in Luweero and Kamuli, further expanding the alliance’s reach.

Crucially, Mugoya stressed UCFA’s readiness for the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

“A key aspect of our readiness for the EUDR is our robust traceability system. Here at UCFA, we have developed our own comprehensive farmer registration process and traceability system. We are committed to ensuring that 100% of our farmers are registered and traceable by December of this year. Our system is already operational, positioning us to fully comply with the EUDR.” The Mityana plant boasts a 50 metric tonne daily capacity, adding to UCFA’s overall processing capability.

Alongside the coffee initiatives, the EU delegation also visited a transmission pole treatment plant of the New Forest Company (NFC), focusing on the forestry and timber value chain. This visit highlighted the EU-funded project implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in partnership with Gatsby Africa, aimed at enhancing the timber sector.

Hedström emphasized the shift towards value addition in forestry, stating, “As we expand our forest partnership, we’re shifting our focus towards value addition and developing forest-related value chains to create income opportunities. This approach will incentivize people to invest in forest plantations and management.” She also highlighted the partnership with the private sector and local communities in sustainable forestry practices, noting the government of Denmark’s recent investment in the forest partnership.

Leonidas Hitimana, FAO Uganda Team Leader Forestry, commended the EU’s commercial forestry partnership, stating, “Currently, we’re implementing a component of the forest partnership, supported by the European Union, focusing on wood processing. This project, implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization, aims to support value addition without emphasizing tree planting, as resources are already available.”

Hitimana detailed the project’s focus on primary processing and supporting SMEs in carpentry and furniture, highlighting the need for skills development and technology adoption to enhance the quality of Ugandan furniture. He cited the impact of technologies like dry kilns and NFC’s community engagement in tree planting and providing planting materials.

Hitimana called for expanded support to address gaps in skills, technology, and resources, particularly in expanding support for SMEs in carpentry and furniture and increasing the project’s targets. With an estimated 200,000 hectares of available resources, he believes there is significant potential for growth in Uganda’s wood processing industry.

The EU’s multifaceted approach, encompassing both coffee and timber sectors, demonstrates a comprehensive strategy to bolster Uganda’s economic development while addressing critical environmental challenges, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for the nation’s communities.