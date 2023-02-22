Errant RDCs will not be transferred: Minister

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda has said that errant Resident District Commissioners-RDCs will no longer be transferred but retired.

Babalanda made the remarks on Wednesday while opening a three-day workshop for RDCs and RCCs from Central region at Collins Hotel in Mukono.

“We are tired of transferring problems, we will just charge you under the awards and sanctions committee and if you are found guilty, we will retire you accordingly,” Babalanda said.

Babalanda made reference to a recent incident when the Masaka Resident City Commissioner Ronald Katende was suspended for allegedly failing to execute the Presidential directive on land evictions.

In a letter dated February 28, 2022, addressed to the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, President Museveni directed that no eviction should be allowed to take place in a district without the consent and direct observation of the District Security Committee (DSC), chaired by the Resident District Commissioners/Resident City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and direct consultation with the Minister of Lands.

Babalanda says that Katende and the District Internal Security Officer-DISO illegally implemented a land eviction order which was disowned by the Masaka Chief Magistrate.

According to Babalanda, the RDCs and RCCs are responsible for overseeing the implementation of government policies. She adds that they are also supposed to consult and communicate with heads of government ministries departments and agencies.

The Mukono RDC, Fatumah Ndisaba says land wrangles especially in the Central Region are wide due to the many factors such as increased industrial areas and being the center of power, it attracts a big number of people and therefore a need for them as RDCs to make much sensitization about lands laws and ownership rights.

Patrick Mubiru, the Deputy RDC for Buvuma District says the government should put up a land fund to support people affected by evictions but also create laws that protect them as enforcers.

In November, the Resident City Commissioner Fort Portal Angalia Godwin Kasigwa who was accused of masterminding an attack on his deputy was transferred to Kibale District.

Fort Portal North Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner Allan Bamuha told police that Angalia was behind the attack on October 29 when he had left his house to go to a nearby hotel to buy supper. He says that he was attacked by two plain-clothed armed men riding on a motorcycle.

Bamuha was also transferred to Kyenjojo District as Deputy Resident District Commissioner. The police are yet to complete investigations into the allegations.

There have also been calls by district leaders to transfer RDCs for interference in council business, overstepping their mandate, witch-hunting and harassing civil servants, and under-performance in the management of security matters.

URN