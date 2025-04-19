ERA warns Bunyoro residents against vandalism of power infrastructure

HOIMA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has issued a strong warning to residents in the Bunyoro sub-region over the growing cases of vandalism targeting electricity infrastructure. According to ERA, vandalism remains a serious challenge to delivering quality and reliable electricity, especially to essential sectors such as health, education, and manufacturing.

The Bunyoro region is among the areas with high incidents of power infrastructure vandalism, which is disrupting electricity supply both locally and nationally. ERA records indicate that thugs are targeting critical components, including aluminum and copper wires, transformers, transformer oils, electric poles, underground cables, and transmission infrastructure made of steel.

The stolen items are often sold to scrap dealers, smelters, energy sector service providers sourcing materials locally, traders of electrical supplies, and welding workshops that use transformer oil for their operations. Daniel Olinga, ERA’s head of the Northern Uganda office, expressed concern over the escalating trend, noting that such acts compromise the stability, reliability, and continuity of power supply across Uganda.

He revealed that some vandals intentionally destroy the electricity network, siphon transformer oils, steal copper wiring, and in extreme cases, take entire transformers, severely affecting power distribution. Olinga explained that the rise in vandalism increases power project development costs and hampers efforts to expand the electricity grid and improve access to electricity services nationwide. Although the government has introduced mechanisms to safeguard the infrastructure, Olinga urged members of the public to actively support these efforts by guarding installations and reporting suspicious activities to the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), police, or local leaders.

Olinga also highlighted the issue of illegal electricity connections and meter tampering, warning that such practices endanger lives and property and further weaken the country’s power supply system.

Meanwhile, Joseph Kasumba, a resident of Busiisi in Hoima West Division, urged ERA and UEDCL to resolve persistent power outages affecting the area despite ongoing government investments in the electricity sector. To curb vandalism, the government has introduced stringent penalties. Under the Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2022, first-time offenders face up to 12 years in prison or a fine of 50,000 currency points (UGX 1 billion), or both. Repeat offenders risk 15 years in prison or a fine of 100,000 currency points (UGX 2 billion), or both. Section 85A of the Act stipulates that anyone who removes, transfers, or tampers with electricity infrastructure, whether during transportation or while installed, without authorization from the licensee or owner, commits an offence. ERA notes that Kampala and Wakiso districts remain the largest markets for stolen electricity infrastructure, exacerbating the problem.

*****

URN