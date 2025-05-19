Equity Group recognized as an East African superbrand

Equity’s inclusion in Superbrands East Africa Volume 9 comes at a pivotal time as the Group continues to strengthen its presence across East and Central Africa as a regional brand serving the unique needs of its customers across diverse territories.

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Group Holdings Plc has been recognized as a Superbrand in East Africa, a distinction that affirms the Group’s commitment to quality, reliability, and excellence in the financial services sector.

Superbrands is a globally respected authority on branding excellence, identifying and celebrating the most trusted and influential brands across more than 90 countries. The East African edition, now in its ninth volume, highlights brands that have achieved exceptional status in the eyes of both consumers and industry experts.

This recognition is based on a rigorous selection process led by an independent research firm and evaluated by a panel of branding and marketing professionals. Brands are assessed on three core criteria: Quality—delivery of world-class products and services; Reliability—consistent performance and consumer trust; distinction—brand identity and visibility that set it apart in the marketplace

“We are honored to be recognized as a Superbrand. Equity was the first bank in Kenya to receive this recognition in 2007 and we are proud to be the only bank to have received it four times. This achievement reflects the unwavering support of our customers, and we are deeply grateful. Our staff have also folded their sleeves to give their best. We commit to embedding this success into our DNA, ensuring that our strategy, governance, systems, and processes reflect our dedication to changing lives, enhancing wealth creation, and making lives better in our region.” said Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO.

Superbrands East Africa Project Director, Jawad Jaffer, while commenting on Equity’s achievement, said: “Equity has consistently demonstrated exceptional brand strength, achieving Superbrand status for the 4th time. Their success in balancing technological innovation with a purpose-driven approach that addresses the specific needs of East African communities exemplifies what it means to be a Superbrand in today’s competitive landscape. We are delighted to present this year’s certificate to Equity.”

Equity’s inclusion in Superbrands East Africa Volume 9 comes at a pivotal time as the Bank continues to strengthen its presence across East and Central Africa as a regional brand serving the unique needs of its customers across diverse territories.

The recognition enhances the Group’s global profile as a reliable and purpose-driven financial institution and cements the brand’s legacy as a homegrown African success story.

The recognition also grants Equity the right to carry the Superbrands Award Seal across all markets where Equity operates, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This visible mark of excellence provides enhanced credibility during critical customer decision-making moments by transferring established trust and reputation to new territories.

Equity emerged as a top performer at the 20th edition of the Think Business Banking Awards 2025, securing 16 awards across key categories that recognize excellence in innovation, financial literacy, SME support, and sustainability. The Bank claimed the top position in nine categories, including Best in SME Banking, Agriculture Financing, Asset Financing, Mortgage Financing, Financial Literacy Programs, Special Judges Award for Product Innovation, Sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility, Microfinance and Agency Banking.

Equity Bank remains resolute in its commitment to driving positive societal transformation and implementing impactful operational policies that create value for its communities and stakeholders. By prioritizing sustainability and customer-centricity, the bank consistently strives to redefine banking in Kenya.