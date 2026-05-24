Equity Bank sweeps global diaspora banking awards

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has cemented its position as a leading financial entity in diaspora banking and cross-border remittances after winning three major accolades at the prestigious AIDO Network Pan-African Impact Awards.

At the awards ceremony held at Speke Resort Munyonyo during Africa Liberation Week celebrations, the bank was named Best Diaspora Bank in Cross-Border Remittances, Diaspora Banking Solutions, and Diaspora Investment and Best Bank for Diaspora Investments.

The recognition reflects Equity Bank Uganda’s long-standing partnership with the AIDO Network, a global Pan-African organisation representing more than 70,000 members focused on historical justice, repatriation and socioeconomic reintegration for Africans in the diaspora, including Afro-Caribbean communities reconnecting with their ancestral roots.

“Over the last few months, a massive amount of work has gone into this, culminating in over 70,000 members of the global African diaspora casting their votes online. Equity Bank consistently stood out at the absolute front as the favourite diaspora bank for global Africa,” said Paul Jones Eganda I, president of the AIDO Network and chairman of the Global African Diaspora Kingdoms.

According to Winfred Warui, Senior Manager International Banking and Cross-Border Payments at Equity Bank Uganda, the award validates years of strategic investment in financial infrastructure tailored to Ugandans and Africans abroad.

The bank has increasingly shifted its diaspora banking model beyond simple remittances for consumption, instead positioning it as a gateway to long-term wealth creation. Through fixed deposit accounts and high-yield savings products, diaspora clients can build assets and generate returns while investing back home.

One of the bank’s standout offerings, the Equity Release product, allows diaspora customers to unlock up to 70 percent of the appraised value of their Ugandan properties as liquid capital. Clients can then channel the funds into real estate, land acquisition or business expansion.

Equity Bank Uganda has also integrated diaspora investors into government securities such as treasury bills and treasury bonds, enabling access to stable, long-term investment opportunities.

“We want to ensure that when our diaspora community returns home, they don’t come back to empty bank accounts. They should return to solid investments, ready homes and commercial footprints,” Warui said.

To address the long-standing challenge of mismanaged funds by intermediaries or relatives back home, the Bank has strengthened its digital banking ecosystem, allowing clients abroad to directly manage accounts, monitor projects, pay suppliers and run businesses remotely without relying on third parties.

Its global Visa debit card integration further allows customers to access Ugandan funds from anywhere in the world, while cross-border SMEs can seamlessly repatriate profits through the bank’s business platform.

To support clients across different time zones, especially in Europe and the Americas, Equity Bank Uganda operates a dedicated diaspora relationship management unit backed by a 24-hour contact center.

With an estimated three million Ugandans living abroad, Equity says its diaspora banking services and brand outreach have reached nearly one million people globally.

Following the award win, the bank plans to further expand its diaspora market share through international outreach missions, diplomatic engagements, digital campaigns, and referral-based growth strategies driven by its existing customer base.

As remittances continue to play a critical role in regional economic stability, Equity Bank’s growing diaspora banking architecture is increasingly being viewed as a model for blending secure digital finance with long-term Pan-African wealth creation.