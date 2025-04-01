Equity Bank crowns Abakyala ku Ntiiko series in Kiboga

Kiboga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rhoda Nakintu, Administrative Secretary for Kiboga District has called on the women to practice the habit of saving and lead in the discipline of repaying loans diligently.

“Through Equity Bank’s support, I have learned that consistent repayment opens doors to greater opportunities. The real obstacle to success isn’t failure – it’s never starting at all,” said Nakintu as Equity bank held the final session of its impactful “Abakyala ku Ntiiko” initiative at the Kiboga District Local Government Main Hall on Friday.

Nakintu, who is also Chairperson of Bukomero Business Associates, was the keynote speaker in Koboga at the event that brought together women entrepreneurs, financial experts and community leaders to empower women in business through financial literacy training, networking, and trade exhibitions.

Lambert Kusemererwa, Equity bank Manager for Kiboga Branch, stressed the bank’s commitment to supporting women in business.

“Women are the backbone of our communities and when they are financially empowered, families and societies thrive. Equity remains dedicated to providing the necessary skills, financial tools and opportunities to ensure their success,” said Kusemererwa.

She said Equity Bank remains committed to promoting financial inclusion and business growth for women across the country. Through initiatives like Abakyala Ku Ntiiko, the bank continues to create opportunities that accelerate women’s progress in the business sector.

The day featured various activities including a mini-trade exhibition where women showcased their businesses, a financial literacy training session aimed at equipping women with essential money management skills and panel discussions featuring successful female entrepreneurs. Also, participants had the opportunity to open accounts on-site; gaining access to banking services tailored to support their business growth.

Another highlight of the event was the award segment where outstanding women entrepreneurs were recognized for their achievements in good business practice. Among those awarded was Dorothy Ndagire as the best in credit repayment, Jesca Sylvia Nannyondo for her outstanding saving habits, with good turnovers on her business account and Maddy Nalubowa for her mobilization skills.

The event concluded with a networking session where attendees exchanged ideas, experiences, and contacts; further strengthening the community of empowered businesswomen in Kiboga.