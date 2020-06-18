Thursday , June 18 2020
EPL BACK: Premier league table

The Independent June 18, 2020 SPORTS Leave a comment

London, United Kingdom | AFP |  Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday:

Aston Villa 0 Sheffield United 0

Manchester City 3 (Sterling 45+2, De Bruyne 51-pen, Foden 90) Arsenal 0

English Premier League table after Wednesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool        29 27  1  1 66 21 82
Man City         29 19  3  7 71 31 60
Leicester        29 16  5  8 58 28 53
Chelsea          29 14  6  9 51 39 48
————————————-
Man Utd          29 12  9  8 44 30 45
————————————-
Sheff Utd        29 11 11  7 30 25 44
Wolves           29 10 13  6 41 34 43
Tottenham        29 11  8 10 47 40 41
Arsenal          29  9 13  7 40 39 40
Burnley          29 11  6 12 34 40 39
Crystal Palace   29 10  9 10 26 32 39
Everton          29 10  7 12 37 46 37
Newcastle        29  9  8 12 25 41 35
Southampton      29 10  4 15 35 52 34
Brighton         29  6 11 12 32 40 29
West Ham         29  7  6 16 35 50 27
Watford          29  6  9 14 27 44 27
————————————-
Bournemouth      29  7  6 16 29 47 27
Aston Villa      29  7  5 17 34 56 26
Norwich          29  5  6 18 25 52 21

Top four qualify for Champions League (Manchester City banned from European competion for two years pending appeal verdict)

Fifth place qualifies for Europa League

Bottom three relegated

