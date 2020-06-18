EPL BACK: Premier league table

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday:
Aston Villa 0 Sheffield United 0
Manchester City 3 (Sterling 45+2, De Bruyne 51-pen, Foden 90) Arsenal 0
English Premier League table after Wednesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
|Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 82
|Man City 29 19 3 7 71 31 60
|Leicester 29 16 5 8 58 28 53
|Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 48
|————————————-
|Man Utd 29 12 9 8 44 30 45
|————————————-
|Sheff Utd 29 11 11 7 30 25 44
|Wolves 29 10 13 6 41 34 43
|Tottenham 29 11 8 10 47 40 41
|Arsenal 29 9 13 7 40 39 40
|Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 39
|Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 39
|Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 37
|Newcastle 29 9 8 12 25 41 35
|Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 34
|Brighton 29 6 11 12 32 40 29
|West Ham 29 7 6 16 35 50 27
|Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 27
|————————————-
|Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 27
|Aston Villa 29 7 5 17 34 56 26
|Norwich 29 5 6 18 25 52 21
Top four qualify for Champions League (Manchester City banned from European competion for two years pending appeal verdict)
Fifth place qualifies for Europa League
Bottom three relegated