EPL BACK: Premier league table

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday:

Aston Villa 0 Sheffield United 0

Manchester City 3 (Sterling 45+2, De Bruyne 51-pen, Foden 90) Arsenal 0

English Premier League table after Wednesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 82 Man City 29 19 3 7 71 31 60 Leicester 29 16 5 8 58 28 53 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 48 ————————————- Man Utd 29 12 9 8 44 30 45 ————————————- Sheff Utd 29 11 11 7 30 25 44 Wolves 29 10 13 6 41 34 43 Tottenham 29 11 8 10 47 40 41 Arsenal 29 9 13 7 40 39 40 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 39 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 39 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 37 Newcastle 29 9 8 12 25 41 35 Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 34 Brighton 29 6 11 12 32 40 29 West Ham 29 7 6 16 35 50 27 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 27 ————————————- Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 27 Aston Villa 29 7 5 17 34 56 26 Norwich 29 5 6 18 25 52 21

Top four qualify for Champions League (Manchester City banned from European competion for two years pending appeal verdict)

Fifth place qualifies for Europa League

Bottom three relegated