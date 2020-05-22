Entebbe hospital recieves PPE to manage COVID-19 cases

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital has received personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items to manage suspects and confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The items were donated by Light For the World, a Non-Governmental Organization that focuses on helping persons with disabilities living in poverty are amongst the most excluded groups in society. The items include 1,200 litres of sanitizer, 27 pieces of sanitizer dispensers, theater gowns, blankets and gumboots. The hospital also received 100 pairs of labelled bed sheets, surgical suits and surgical gloves.

Entebbe Hospital Director Dr Moses Muwanga lauded the organization and staff from the hospital’s eye department who liaised with the donor to identify the needs of the hospital.

Dr Muwanga says that sanitizer dispensers will be used even after the pandemic is over. He is however appealing to the hospital staff to keep safe, avoid wastage of resources and ensure the security of the donated items and all hospital property.

Entebbe Hospital has so far handled a total of 49 COVID-19 positive patients. Of these, 33 have since recovered and have been discharged. The hospital has a team of 94 health workers and support staff dedicated to managing COVID-19 cases.

URN