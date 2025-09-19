Energy Conservation Bill hits snag

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has stood over debate on the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill, 2024, stopping the proposed law from progressing to its second reading.

According to the report of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, the object of the Bill is to establish a legal, institutional, and regulatory framework to enhance energy efficiency and conservation in Uganda.

The report was presented by committee chairperson, Hon. Herbert Ariko, during the plenary sitting on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

“Energy efficiency entails the use of technology that requires less energy to perform the same function. Currently, energy efficiency initiatives are voluntary and lack regulation, making Uganda susceptible to becoming a dumping ground for outdated technologies, resulting in significant energy waste,” Ariko said.

Ronald Kanyike (NUP, Bukoto County East) and Christine Kaaya (NUP, Woman MP, Kiboga District) however, had a dissenting report, wherein they argued that the proposed law is misaligned with Uganda’s realities, duplicative of existing laws, impractical in its provisions and silent on critical issues of biomass, affordability and financing.

Presenting the minority report, Kanyike cited existing laws, such as; Electricity Act (1999), National Environmental Act (2019) and Uganda National Bureau of Standards Act (1983) as sufficient enough to ensure regulation of the energy sector.

“We, therefore, recommend that instead of passing this Bill, government should; issue statutory instrument under Climate Change Act and other laws, strengthen the enforcement and coordination of existing laws and policies on energy efficiency, prioritise biomass transition and clean cooking solutions in accordance with Uganda’s energy mix and lower electricity tariffs and incentivise uptake of modern sources,” said Kanyike.

Tayebwa then asked the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development to meet with the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Ariko, and Kanyike, before the Bill progresses to second reading.

“The member has raised salient issues, he is saying that the proposed law is redundant. We need to scrutinise this well and to answer questions raised. The questions asked are:- can we solve these issues with regulations, or do we need a law? Because of that, I say we stand over this,” Tayebwa said.

***

SOURCE: Uganda Parliament Media