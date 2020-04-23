Electorate in Acholi want MPs to spend UGX 20m on improving health care sector

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The electorate in Acholi have asked Members of Parliament to donate the 20 million shillings to improve the health care system in the region.

Last week, 10 billion shillings was allocated to Parliament to support the fight against COVID-19.

Innocent Amony, a resident of Gulu Municipality argues that the funds should have been channeled to priority areas like improving the capacity of Gulu Regional Referral Hospitals and payment of allowances to health workers at the front-line combating COVID-19.

Charles Ocaya, a concerned voter argues that Uganda’s health care system needs improvement in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly global pandemic making the funds allocation to individual MPs bizarre.

John Bosco Uhuru told URN in an interview that there is no legitimate rationale in the allocation apart from the MPs utterly advancing their appetite for money.

Larry Robert Larubi asserts that whereas lawmakers have a significant role to play in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, any MP who will receive the funds is stealing with impunity from the taxpayers.

Responding to the demands of the electorate, Anthony Akol, the Kilak North County MP in Amuru district disclosed that discussions on the money are immaterial because they already spent over 20 million on relief, health and livelihoods assistance to his constituents.

Polly Philip Okin of Chua West in Kitgum district also chairperson Acholi Parliamentary group reveals that he has been rendering support to his community long before the allocation.

Edward Otto Makmot of Agago south county in Agago district also argued that he has already been rendering overwhelming support to grassroots people through the purchase of detergents, masks and even offering free airtime on his Wang-oo FM radio to sensitize the community about COVID-19.

William Nokrach, the MP for Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Northern Uganda said the matter needs harmonization from other MPs and discussed before an appropriate decision is taken.

URN