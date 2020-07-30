Electoral process already going wrong under EC watch -Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has been accused of acting as an accomplice in upsetting the country’s politics because of its silence as rights of opposition politicians are being abused.

The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT presidential aspirant Rtd Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu told journalists in Kampala that a lot is already going wrong under the watch of the commission, signalling inability to independently oversee the forthcoming general election.

He says that the EC, as the custodian of electoral laws in the country, should not be silent when police arrests politicians or holds them hostage from within media houses, or even while undertaking activities that are determined by the 2021 election roadmap.

He also questioned the mysterious circumstances under which eight senior staff of the Electoral Commission relinquished their jobs in the middle of an election cycle.

Muntu also reiterated an appeal for the commission to grant the Alliance for National Transformation permission to hold its delegates conference on August 6. The party had earlier written to the electoral commission to waive restrictions that were imposed in the wake of an outbreak of coronavirus disease. However, it has received no response to date.

Meanwhile, the acting National coordinator of the party Alice Alaso called for the reopening of worship places which have remained closed since March. Alaso says that it is unfair for all other entities to resume business, yet churches and mosques which have an organized system remain closed.

