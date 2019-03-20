Electoral Commission registers Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission (EC) has completed registration of the Alliance for National Transformation, a political party established by Mugisha Muntu.

In a press statement released on Tuesday by Alice Alaso, the former Serere Woman Member of Parliament, the next phase will be to gazette the party names and symbols.

“I am happy to communicate that today, the 19th of March 2019, pursuant to our efforts over the past several months, the Electoral Commission has cleared the establishment of our political party, the Alliance for National Transformation,” Alaso said in a statement.

“The next phase is gazetting of the same, which we expect will be done in the next few weeks.

With this clearance, we are now in position to make arrangements for the official launch. The date, venue and time for the official launch will be communicated soon,” she added.

Last year, Muntu and other members announced their exit from FDC party and promised to officially unveil a new party before December 25th 2018. However, they could not meet the deadline they set due to delays by the Electoral Commission to clear them.

Jotham Taremwa, the EC Spokesperson says that the promoters of Alliance for National Transformation fulfilled all the requirements to register the political party and that the Commission has approved the registration.

He, however, said that the law requires them to issue a notice in the Gazette of an intention to register a party.

According to the law, the Electoral Commission requires a person or a group intending to register a political party to get 50 signatures of eligible voters from at least three-thirds of all the districts in the country.

URN