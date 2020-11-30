ELECTIONS: Several feared dead in Nakifuma

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reports indicate several people have been killed as NUP candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s convoy entered Mukono region. Police are yet to confirm the incident.

Separately, Uganda Police in Nagalama are investigating a serious accident that happened today at Mayangayanga along Nagoje road.

A somber mood has meanwhile engulfed National Unity Platform community in Mukono after six of their colleagues got involved in another accident.

Six of the supporters who have been traveling in a super custom vehicle have been rushed Kawolo hospital in Lugazi municipality under critical condition.

The van crashed in the middle of a sugar cane plantation at Nagojje where police diverted Robert Kyagulanyi’s convoy from accessing the major trading centers of Mayangayanga, Nanataba and Kayanja.

According to Benad Ssempaka four of the injured NUP Supporters are currently in intensive care unit. He notes that they are currently attended to by health workers though they are still in comma.

One of the survivers Margret Ssimbwa the wife of the Nakifuma County NUP flag bearer Fred Ssimbwa, says the driver has lost control after police firing tear gas to stop them from following Kyagulanyi.

“The road is too slippery, it needed driving with a lot of care but after police firing teargas, the driver lost control making the vehicle overturn.”

Meanwhile, there is slow traffic flow after police mounting road blocks along Kampala-Jinja road to prevent Kyagulanyi supporters from proceeding with the journey.