ELECTIONS 2026: 51 pick presidential nomination forms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 51 individuals picked presidential nomination forms on the first day of issuance ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi says that the exercise, which began on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the EC headquarters on Seventh Street in Kampala’s Industrial Area, will run until September 24, 2025. The forms include supporter lists, nomination forms, and detailed guidelines for those intending to contest for the presidency.

Mucunguzi said that of the 51 people who picked forms on the opening day, six were women and 45 were men.

“Two of them collected forms on behalf of political parties — the Conservative Party and the National Economic and Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Party — while the remaining 49 aspirants are independents,” he noted.

He explained that the process is guided by the Presidential Elections Act, which sets strict requirements for aspirants, including securing the support of at least 100 registered voters from at least two-thirds of Uganda’s districts.

“With the country currently having 147 districts, two-thirds translates to 98 districts. This means each aspirant must present signatures from at least 9,800 supporters drawn from those 98 districts before they can be nominated,” Mucunguzi said. Other requirements include being a Ugandan citizen, being a registered voter, paying a non-refundable nomination fee of UGX 20 million, and complying with additional provisions in the nomination guidelines.

“The guidelines also detail procedures for submission, verification of supporter signatures, and other obligations aspirants must fulfill before nomination day,” he added. The spokesperson urged district authorities and the public to facilitate aspirants in collecting the necessary signatures. “Anybody who comes with forms issued by the Electoral Commission should be given the support they need. They are engaging in lawful, democratic work provided for under the law,” he said.

The issuance of nomination forms marks the first step in the presidential election process. After the September 24 deadline, the EC will verify the submitted forms and signatures before setting official nomination dates. The 2026 race is expected to draw veteran politicians, party flag bearers, and fresh independent contenders.

Political analysts say the high number of first-day applicants signals strong public interest and a potentially crowded ballot. The EC has reiterated its commitment to a transparent and inclusive process, urging all aspirants to follow the legal requirements to avoid disqualification during verification and nomination.

