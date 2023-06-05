Egypt’s population hits 105 mln: statistics agency

Cairo, Egypt | Xinhua | Egypt’s population reached 105 million on Saturday, showed the population clock of the country’s statistics agency.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Egypt’s population stood at 104 million, meaning the population of the most populous Arab country has increased by 1 million in eight months, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

In the past few years, Egypt has been working on solutions to curb overpopulation. In March, the government said it will pay married women aged between 21 and 45 with no more than two children an annual incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds (32.42 U.S. dollars). They will receive the total amount when they turn 45.

In February 2022, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi launched a national family development project to tackle the health, education, social, cultural, and economic issues from overpopulation.

In 2020, Egypt adopted a comprehensive strategy that provided free sustainable means of birth control.